Person with gunshot wound found on Holland Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers said a gunshot wound victim was reported on Holland Road Thursday night.
The call reporting the incident came in just before 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Holland Road.
10 On Your Side is reaching out to police for more information.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.