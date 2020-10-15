Person who was at Glenwood Elementary positive for coronavirus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools officials say a person who was recently in the building at Glenwood Elementary has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A letter was sent home to Glenwood staff and families Tuesday night saying that the person was in the building Oct. 6 to 8. They tested positive after that.

School officials didn’t identify the person or their relationship to the school.

As of Oct. 14, students in grades 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9 are in school for “Option 1,” meaning in-person instruction.

The person will not return to the school building until they are given the go-ahead from their healthcare provider and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 14-day quarantine period for possible exposure in this incident ends Oct. 22. The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health has told the school it believes the risk of transmission is low because the person who tested positive practiced social distancing and wore a face covering.

The school has also worked with the health department to identify and communicate with anyone who had close contact with the person as defined by the CDC. That definition designates a close contact as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or longer.

Latest Posts: