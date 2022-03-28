VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person was trapped inside a vehicle after it crashed and was submerged under mud and water in Virginia Beach overnight.

According to police, members from VBFD, VBEMS, and VBPD responded to the crash in the 1400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard just after 3 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle was resting on the passenger side with the trunk and a portion of the rear seat submerged in mud and water.

Police say one person was sent to a local hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Photo by Virginia Beach Fire Department.

