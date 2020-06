VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a person was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after the report of a possible drowning at the Oceanfront.

Virginia Beach police say they got a call at 12:22 p.m. that a man fell off a boat off shore. A person on board called 911 and a police boat was able to get the man out of the water. He was brought to shore and then taken to the hospital.

REMINDER: Red flags flying at all beaches today due to rough surf and rip currents. Heed the warning of lifeguards. #ripcurrent pic.twitter.com/3n3Y8cUF30 — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) June 18, 2020

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.