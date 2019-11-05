Person stabbed on N Birdneck Road in Virginia Beach, 2 arrested

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in the woods behind Jack Rabbit Storage in the 100 block of N. Birdneck Road, near Norfolk Avenue.

Police took five people into custody and charged two of them in connection to the stabbing.

18-year-old Mules Benton and 24-year-old John George Marx IV, both of Virginia Beach, have been charged with felonious assault.

Myles Benton (Photo courtesy: VBPD)

John Marx IV (Photo courtesy: VBPD)

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. The victim’s status is unknown at this time.

No other details were immediately available, but officers are in the area investigating.