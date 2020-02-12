Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6:30pm

Person shot on 21st Street in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach Police Generic_1524974050710.jpg.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to the report of a gunshot wound Wednesday evening.

According to police dispatchers, they received a call at 5:15 p.m. for officers to respond to the 300 block of 21st Street.

They arrived to find a victim who had been shot. The person’s injury is considered not life-threatening.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories