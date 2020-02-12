Person shot on 21st Street in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to the report of a gunshot wound Wednesday evening.

According to police dispatchers, they received a call at 5:15 p.m. for officers to respond to the 300 block of 21st Street.

They arrived to find a victim who had been shot. The person’s injury is considered not life-threatening.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

