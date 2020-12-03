Person shot near Lynnhaven and Centerville parkways in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon in the area of Lynnhaven and Centerville parkways.

Virginia Beach dispatchers confirmed one person has injuries, but didn’t have additional information. The call for the shooting came in at 12:38 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.