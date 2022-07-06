VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a person was seriously hurt in a shooting at a house party over the weekend.

After WAVY reached out multiple times, police confirmed on Wednesday that officers responded to the 1000 block of Level Green Blvd., just north of Level Green Park, early Sunday morning for a report of person with several gunshot wounds.

The person was taken to the hospital and at last check was in “critical but stable condition,” VBPD said Wednesday.

Police have shared little additional information, but said their investigation found the shooting happened during a fight between two people.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified at this time.