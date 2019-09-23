Person seriously injured after shooting in Va. Beach neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a shooting in Virginia Beach’s Chimney Hill neighborhood left one person seriously injured.

Virginia Beach police said in a news release officers were called to the 3600 block of Essex Pond Quay around 1:20 a.m. Monday for a shooting.

Medics transported the person shot to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said officers identified a person of interest for questioning who is believed to have have knowledge of the shooting.

There are no suspect at-large, according to police.

