VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews have responded to a serious single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on eastbound I-264 at First Colonial Road.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near mile marker 23.3 and Virginia State Police say the driver has life-threatening injuries.

Two right lanes and an entrance ramp have been blocked off in the meantime.

This IS a breaking story. Check back for updates.