VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was sent to a local hospital following a 4-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the crash around 1:20 p.m. Saturday on Indian River Road near Centerville Turnpike.

When they got to the scene, crews reported four vehicles involved in the crash. One of the vehicles caught fire and began to extend to another vehicle.

All occupants were able to exit their vehicles. One person was sent to a local hospital. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the victim’s current condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.