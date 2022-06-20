VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person was sent to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash with entrapment in Virginia Beach Monday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, local first responders were sent to the scene of the crash around 7:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Old Providence Road and Whitehurst Landing Road.

One person was sent to a local hospital as a precaution. The person’s current condition has not yet been released. Officials say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Old Providence Rd Crash, June 20, 2022 (Courtesy – VBFD)

