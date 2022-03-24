VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person and a pet are dead following a fire on Baccalaureate Drive in Virginia Beach Thursday night.

Fire officials said the fire happened in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive in the Campus East section of the city. The call reporting the fire came in at 7:30 p.m., dispatchers said.

According to officials, the fire was in a one-story townhouse.

A person and pet died in the blaze.

No cause had been determined as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, but the fire was under investigation.

Virginia Beach police were also on scene at that time, fire officials said.