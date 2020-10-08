Person injured following domestic-related stabbing in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person was injured following a domestic-related stabbing in Virginia Beach Wednesday night.

The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Spence Gate Circle.

Police say there was one victim who sustained injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The other person allegedly involved, 30-year-old Daron Anthony Jacobs, was “apprehended a short distance away,” according to police.

Jacobs was arrested on charges of aggravated malicious wounding and obstructing justice.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available.

