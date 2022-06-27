VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person was injured following a shooting in Virginia Beach Monday afternoon.
According to police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Newtown Road around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Police confirmed that one person was injured, however the extent of the injuries is not yet clear.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.