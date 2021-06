VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person was injured in a late night shooting in Virginia Beach on Monday evening.

Dispatch said they were notified around 11:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 5600 block of Weblin Drive. One victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are no other details at this time. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.