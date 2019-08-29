Person hit by vehicle at Va. Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person went to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Virginia Beach at the Oceanfront.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Laskin Road.

The person who was struck appeared to be an elderly woman. The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene, according to police.

The person’s injuries were not life-threatening, but they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear whether any charges have been filed.