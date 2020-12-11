Person dies in house fire on Mill Landing Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — One person died in a house fire overnight in Virginia Beach.
Virginia Beach fire officials say it happened around midnight in the 1600 block of Mill Landing Road. When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire coming from the back of the house, and one fatality was reported. Photo from the scene show major damage.
The victim hasn’t been identified and their age is unknown, officials say. Several cats in the home are unaccounted for.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Latest News
