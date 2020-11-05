Person dies in fire at apartment on Runaway Bay Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A person died overnight after a fire at an apartment in Virginia Beach.

Firefighters say they were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to the fire at 141 Runaway Bay Drive. They didn’t find a fire from the outside of the complex, but said there was an odor of smoke.

Fire crews searched the apartments and found the fire was contained to one apartment, which had fire damage in the kitchen area and heavy smoke damage throughout.

During a search of the apartment, crews found one person dead.

No other injuries were reported and the damage was confined to the one apartment. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

