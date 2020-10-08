Person at Trantwood Elementary in Virginia Beach tests positive for coronavirus

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach school officials say a person at Trantwood Elementary has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials wouldn’t clarify whether the person was a teacher or other staff member when asked by WAVY, saying “we don’t identify individuals in COVID cases.” The email sent to parents says schools officials were notified about the positive test Wednesday, and the person was inside Trantwood the day before.

Officials say the person will not return to the building until they are released by their healthcare provider following CDC quarantine guidelines. Others who had close contact with the person will also be quarantining.

However, due to the “small group” of those exposed, Trantwood with remain open, and cleaning measures will be implemented, officials say.

The announcement to Trantwood parents came the same day Virginia Beach Schools announced a bus rider on bus No. 184 from September 30 to October 2 tested positive for the virus. Officials said risk of transmission from this person was considered low because they practiced social distancing and wore a face covering.

As of Thursday, preschool through 5th grade and 6th and 9th grades are now back in school for in-person learning in Virginia Beach. A date for grades 7 and 8 and 10 through 12 has not been determined at this time. Virginia Beach currently has a 3.9% rate of positive tests, which is under the 5% threshold established by the World Health Organization for safely reopening.

