Officials: Navy civilian employee working at Oceana Air Show airlifted to hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy civilian employee who was working at the NAS Oceana Air Show was airlifted to the hospital on Friday, base officials said.

Officials said the employee suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury in an accident. They were flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

The exact nature of the accident was not immediately clear. Base officials said they are looking into the cause of the accident.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports the incident caused a massive delay on Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.