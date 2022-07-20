Pembroke Square Associates, LLC announced the new name and idea for the Pembroke Mall redevelopment project. (Photo Credit: Pembroke Square Associates)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Pembroke Square Associates, LLC announced the new name and identity of Pembroke Mall today as part of the $200 million redevelopment project.

Pembrooke Square Associates LLC announced the new name and idea for the Pembroke Mall redevelopment project. (Video Credit: Pembroke Square Associates)

The Pembroke Mall will now be known as Pembroke Square and will include shopping and dining options, a senior living community, luxury apartments, a new-to-market hotel and more.

According to a press release, Pembroke Square Associates will be breaking ground on the senior living community, hotel, and apartments in the coming months. The project is set to be completed in 2025.

Design for Aviva Pembroke Senior Living. (Photo Credit: Pembroke Square Associates)

Design for luxury apartments. (Photo Credit: Pembroke Square Associates)

Design for Tempo-Homewood Suites Hotel. (Photo

Credit: Pembroke Square Associates)

Current tenants on the property, including Old Navy, Target, and Latitude Climbing + Fitness, will remain open throughout the redevelopment.

“Enriching our community has remained a focus of our mission for three generations, and through this exciting redevelopment project, we look forward to serving our neighbors with memorable experiences and entertainment for years to come,” said Fred Napolitano, Sr., one of the original owners of Pembroke Mall and the Pembroke Square development.

For more information about the redevelopment project, visit www.pembrokesquarevb.com.