Pelicans rescued in Virginia Beach during Dorian returned to the wild

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A flock of pelicans rescued in Virginia Beach during Hurricane Dorian is back in the wild.

PETA rescued the birds at the Lesner Bridge in the middle of the storm. Rachel Bellis, Manager of Local Affairs for PETA, said the animals were wind-battered and needed some extra care.

They have been at Tidewater Rehabilitation and Environmental Education for the past month.

Sunday afternoon, the beautiful birds were released at the Lynnhaven Pier.

“Well they were several were emaciated they had scrapes and scratches on them I think there was some wing damage to many of them as well but most of them were released today.” Rachel Bellis

Bellis said PETA takes in a large number of animals during storms. They encourage everyone to take action if you ever see an animal in distress.