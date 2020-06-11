Pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle on Reagan Avenue in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a pedestrian was seriously injured by a vehicle Wednesday evening on Reagan Avenue.
Police responded to the crash just after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Reagan Avenue.
The pedestrian, an adult, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Reagan Avenue was closed at Falling Lane as of 8 p.m. Vehicle access beyond Falling Lane was expected to be closed for an “extended time,” police said.
