Pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle on Reagan Avenue in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Tyler Doss)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a pedestrian was seriously injured by a vehicle Wednesday evening on Reagan Avenue.

Police responded to the crash just after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Reagan Avenue.

The pedestrian, an adult, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Reagan Avenue was closed at Falling Lane as of 8 p.m. Vehicle access beyond Falling Lane was expected to be closed for an “extended time,” police said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10