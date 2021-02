VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Virginia Beach.

The crash happened at S. Rosemont and Holland roads, and northbound S. Rosemont has been closed at Holland Road.

VBPD on scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on S. Rosemont at Holland Rd. Victim has life threatening injuries. Northbound S.Rosemont is closed at Holland. Use alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/4segvmjPO4 — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) February 4, 2021

No other details are available at this time, but WAVY has a crewed headed to the scene.