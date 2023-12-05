VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

On Friday, Dec. 1 around 7:30 p.m., police were called to 4800 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. Police say a pedestrian was walking his bike across Virginia Beach Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The driver and passenger were not hurt in the crash. Police say they remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, police have not been able to gather his next of kin information.

This case is being investigated by the VBPD Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the VBPD Special Operations Bureau at 757-385-4606 or call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.