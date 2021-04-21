Pedestrian hit by trash truck in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police were called to the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian hit by a trash truck Wednesday afternoon.

Police tweeted about the incident in the 2300 block of Bayberry Street just before 3:30 p.m. It happened near the intersection of Shore Drive, which is currently closed westbound at First Landing.

They called the crash ‘serious’ but offered no other information about the pedestrian’s condition or the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Less than an hour earlier, and just a few miles down the road, police responded to a fatal crash on Shore Drive at First Court. Click here for WAVY.com coverage of that crash.