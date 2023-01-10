VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a pedestrian has succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach Sunday evening.

Virginia Beach police say the crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Laskin Road near Fremac Drive.

Police say the pedestrian, later identified as 34-year-old Keoni Kapoio, was walking on the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to those injuries.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. There are no charges pending at this time regarding the crash.