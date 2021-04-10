Peaceful rally turns tense as protesters clash with police in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A peaceful protest in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon turned into a tense standoff between protesters and police.

Members of the Stop The Violence Team and local residents organized the weekend rally at Lynch’s memorial where he tragically lost his life three weeks prior.

Community members say they’re angry that more details haven’t been released by police since the incident — specifically about why the officer’s body camera was turned off.

Around 15-20 people are here before they start their march. People I spoke to said they want greater transparency about details from the investigation. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/6qkvymy4gv — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) April 10, 2021

A couple of minutes into the march, protesters clashed with officers resulting in members of the Virginia Beach Police detaining protesters as they began marching down streets — which is illegal.

WAVY News 10’s Jon Dowding reported on social media that police detained at least 5 people during the protest, but later released them with future summons in court.

Around 10 to 20 officers responded to the protest at the Oceanfront.

The latest comes as community members continue to demand details from police about Lynch’s death.

The 25-year-old was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer during the chaos at the Oceanfront late March. Lynch was one of two people killed during the shootings.

Police and marchers are at a stand off right now. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/vPrutggfgB — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) April 10, 2021

