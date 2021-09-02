Paving project on South Lynnhaven Road in VB set to start Sept. 12

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Road Work on South Lynnhaven Road (Photo courtesy: VB Public Works)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A road improvement project is slated for South Lynnhaven Road this month.

The paving project will begin Sept. 12 on South Lynnhaven Road from Scarlet Oak Drive to Lynnhaven Parkway. The milling, paving, and pavement marking project will impact both northbound and southbound lanes, Virginia Beach Public Works wrote in a news release.

Work hours will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The project is expected to create some traffic delays, congestion, and construction noise.

Advance warning signs will be posted about lane closures.

Work is weather permitting and is scheduled to be complete by Sept. 26.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10