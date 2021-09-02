Paving project on South Lynnhaven Road in VB set to start Sept. 12

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A road improvement project is slated for South Lynnhaven Road this month.

The paving project will begin Sept. 12 on South Lynnhaven Road from Scarlet Oak Drive to Lynnhaven Parkway. The milling, paving, and pavement marking project will impact both northbound and southbound lanes, Virginia Beach Public Works wrote in a news release.

Work hours will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The project is expected to create some traffic delays, congestion, and construction noise.

Advance warning signs will be posted about lane closures.

Work is weather permitting and is scheduled to be complete by Sept. 26.