Pavement improvements to begin on Lake Edward neighborhood in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Paving improvements are set to begin in the Lake Edward area of Virginia Beach.

Officials from Virginia Beach Public Works say construction is set to begin Monday, Feb. 7.

Beginning at noon, any vehicles parked on the unpaved areas and in the alley behind East Hastings Arch will be tagged for removal and towed from the area if not removed.

The Lake Edward Civic League has requested assistance with some of the neighborhood problems, including parking problems, overgrowth of vegetation, illegal dumping, and the parking of inoperable vehicles parked in grassy areas where paved parking lots will be constructed.

The project is scheduled for completion on April 8, 2022.