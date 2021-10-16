Patriotic Festival pulls out of VB, will be held Memorial Day weekend in Norfolk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After weeks of speculation, Virginia Beach’s Patriotic Festival is set to move to Norfolk from its longtime home on the Oceanfront.
On Saturday night, 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox received advanced word on the move.
The event, now known as Military Festival, is expected to take place at Town Point Park and Norfolk Scope Arena. Event organizers say the event will feature concerts from national touring artists, as well as military and corporate displays.
According to an invite, the official announcement is expected Monday morning at Chrysler Hall. The Festival’s President, as well as Norfolk’s Mayor and the Commander of the Navy’s Mid-Atlantic Region, are expected to speak.
Patriotic Festival was last held in 2019. Its events in 2020 and 2021 were both canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the third major event to pull out of Virginia Beach in the past few months – following the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and Something in the Water.
