Patriotic Festival in Virginia Beach canceled for 2021

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — June 2021 might bring some degree of normalcy, but that won’t include the Patriotic Festival in Virginia Beach.

It’s the second straight year the outdoor festival at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has been impacted by the pandemic.

Even though Gov. Northam’s new coronavirus guidance allows more people for outdoor gatherings, with capacity limits expected to be raised even more in the coming months, organizers weren’t ready to move forward.

“In compliance with Governor Northam’s restrictions on festivals and concerts due to COVID-19, and because of potential threats posed by the virus, the 2021 Patriotic Festival featuring Jon Pardi, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen, originally scheduled to take place June 4-6 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, has been rescheduled … the Festival is committed to the health and safety of fans, artists, staff and the community at large.”

The festival is expected to come back in May 2022 with the same lineup, including Morgan Wallen, who came under fire recently after a video showed him yelling the n-word.

For more information, visit the festival’s website.