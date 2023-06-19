VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A private memorial service for Pat Robertson will be held Monday, June 19, in Virginia Beach.

Robertson was born in Lexington, Virginia, but much of his legacy lives in Virginia Beach.

That is where he founded Regent University, where Monday’s service will take place.

It’s also the headquarters for Operation Blessing, a humanitarian non-profit also founded by Robertson, which has provided global aid.

Robertson is also well-known for the Christian Broadcast Network and his television show “The 700 Club” on which he made countless appearances for more than half a century.

On top of that, he also ran for president in 1988.

Robertson died on June 8 at the age of 93.

Monday’s memorial service is by invitation only, but WAVY TV has been granted permission to live stream it. That video will be available to view on this page.