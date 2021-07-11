Passenger dies, driver sustains life-threatening injuries after vehicle strikes tree during I-264 crash in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say one person died and another has life-threatening injuries following a crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach Sunday morning.
As of 7:07 a.m., the single-vehicle crash has closed two westbound lanes on I-264 at Independence Boulevard.
State Police say the call for the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Initial investigations revealed that the vehicle was traveling westbound when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and a passenger died following the crash.
State Police say they are currently investigating the crash. There are no further information.
Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.
