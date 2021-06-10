Partial solar eclipse was visible for some in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — While many who woke up early enough for the partial solar eclipse Thursday morning in Hampton Roads might have had their view blocked by clouds, some were able to view the phenomenon.

Those at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in particular were able to see the eclipse.

The Back Bay Amateur Astronomers sent in photos from club members Leigh Anne Lagoe , who was on the boardwalk at 24th Street.

Another photo of the eclipse projecting on a sun funnel (via Leigh Anne Lagoe)

A view of the eclipse from the beach.

Credit: Back Bay Amateur Astronomy club, George Renyolds pic.twitter.com/Qk4tnilP0x — Jeff Edmondson (@JeffEdmondsonWX) June 10, 2021

And Richard Kroll used a pair of eclipse glasses over his camera lens for this shot from 34th Street.

The eclipse reached its maximum point around 5:45 a.m. and ended around 6:25 a.m. in our area.

Partial solar eclipse is starting, but there are a lot of clouds. View directly only with special glasses or welders goggles. We'll try to get a pic. Ends around 6:25am. pic.twitter.com/ELCn9MFnfP — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) June 10, 2021

Most of North America only had a partial eclipse, but some of Canada, Greenland, the Arctic Ocean, and Siberia saw a “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

Here are some shots of the partial eclipse in other cities.