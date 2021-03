Map image provided by the City of Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The outside lane of eastbound Virginia Beach Boulevard between Rosemont Road and North Plaza Trail will be closed Tuesday as crews complete an emergency water main repairs.

The right turn lane from Virginia Beach Boulevard onto North Plaza Trail is also closed.

Work began around 9 a.m. Monday and is expected to be completed around 8 p.m.

The city said the work will not impact residents’ water service.