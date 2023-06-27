VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Boulevard is currently closed to eastbound traffic from Lynn Shores Drive to Rosemont Road, as police investigate a fatal traffic incident involving a pedestrian.

Virginia Beach Police said they started to receive calls around 4:17 p.m. Tuesday about a crash involving a pedestrian, in the 3700 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

VBPD said there is a confirmed fatality.

The road closure is expected to be in place for several hours.

Traffic is being diverted onto Bonney Road at Lynn Shores Drive and at South Kentucky Avenue.

Please avoid the area. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

WAVY is working to find out more information about the incident.