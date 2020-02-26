Part of N Great Neck Road in VB closed after vehicle hits fire hydrant

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of southbound N. Great Neck Road closed Wednesday afternoon because a vehicle crash damaged a fire hydrant.
A photo shows a Ford Mustang off the road and surrounded by a muddy puddle of water.
The crash was near River Road, according to a Virginia Beach Police tweet.
Dispatchers said the call for the crash came in at 2:20 p.m. and there were no injuries.
