Part of N Great Neck Road in VB closed after vehicle hits fire hydrant

Virginia Beach

(WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of southbound N. Great Neck Road closed Wednesday afternoon because a vehicle crash damaged a fire hydrant.

A photo shows a Ford Mustang off the road and surrounded by a muddy puddle of water.

The crash was near River Road, according to a Virginia Beach Police tweet.

Dispatchers said the call for the crash came in at 2:20 p.m. and there were no injuries.

