Part of London Bridge Road closed due to gas leak

Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach fire truck

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of London Bridge Road is closed to traffic due to a gas leak, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Southbound lanes between Central Avenue and International Parkway on London Bridge Road are closed.

Virginia Natural Gas and the VBFD are on the scene.

Closures are expected to last at least until 4:10 p.m.

According to Virginia Natural Gas, crews were on site to repair a service line that was damaged by a contractor working on an unrelated project. The service line has been repaired.

