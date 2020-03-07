Man struck by vehicle, seriously injured on Holland Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say they responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Holland Road Friday night.

Police said around 8:20 p.m. northbound on Holland Road at the intersection of South Plaza Trail would be closed as they investigate the crash.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the crash came in at 7:45 p.m.

The police sergeant on scene said the victim is a man and has life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

Around 9 p.m., police said the road will be closed for an hour as they investigate the crash.

Please avoid the roadway area of northbound Holland Road to South Plaza Trail. Roadway will be closed for crash investigation involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 7, 2020

