Man struck by vehicle, seriously injured on Holland Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say they responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Holland Road Friday night.
Police said around 8:20 p.m. northbound on Holland Road at the intersection of South Plaza Trail would be closed as they investigate the crash.
Dispatchers said the call reporting the crash came in at 7:45 p.m.
The police sergeant on scene said the victim is a man and has life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.
Around 9 p.m., police said the road will be closed for an hour as they investigate the crash.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
