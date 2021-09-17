Part of Fremac Drive in VB to close to traffic for 4 months

Virginia Beach

(Photo courtesy: City of Hampton)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of Fremac Drive in Virginia Beach will close to traffic for about four months.

The closure will start as early as Monday, Oct. 11 and is part of the Laskin Road Bridge Replacement and Widening Project.

The closure will allow crews to do utility work.

It will start as early as 8 a.m. Work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Linkhorn Circle will be open at all times.

A signed detour will be in place. Motorists should use Reynard Drive and Winwood Drive to access Laskin Road.

The utility work isn’t expected to directly impact Laskin Road traffic.

