Part of Baltic Avenue in Virginia Beach closing for work

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Works says part of Baltic Avenue will close during the day for road work this month.

Baltic Avenue between Holly Road and 30th Street will close from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Jan. 11-22.

The closure will likely create delays and congestion for drivers. There will also be construction noise.

Warning signs will be posted in advance to alert drivers of the lane closures.

Drivers should also use alternate routes when they can.

All work is weather-permitting.

