Part of 50th Street in VB to close for drainage project starting Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A part of 50th Street in Virginia Beach will be closed starting Monday, May 18, for a drainage improvement project.

Virginia Beach Public Works says the road will be closed between Myrtle Avenue and 51st Street.

Traffic will be routed onto 51st Street.

Work will be done between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The project involves replacing drainage culverts that go across 50th Street to improve drainage flow in the area.

Drivers should traevl slowly through the work zone.

Residents on the street will still be able to access their driveways. Mail delivery and trash pickup will also remain on schedule.

Latest Posts: