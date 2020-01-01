Parents, staff celebrate first 2020 babies born in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hospitals across Hampton Roads just welcomed their first babies born in the new year!

Sentara Hospital spokesperson Dale Gauding sent 10 On Your Side a photo of one of the happy parents, Christine and Aaron Holley, holding their new addition to the family.

Baby Rachel born was born at 1 a.m. at 6-pounds and 13-ounces.

Courtesy – Dale Gauding

At Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, staff celebrated baby Joseu Reymundo Mendez.

In a photo sent by Sally Schreiber at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, father Reymundo Mendez held baby Joseu born 1:52 a.m. weighing 7-pounds, 13-ounces, and 20-inches long.

Baby Joseu was welcomed home by his father, his mother Maida Chun and along with his brother and sister.

Courtesy – Sally Schreiber

Although not the first 2020 babies born in Hampton Roads, WAVY News 10’s Stephanie Harris’ has that covered later tonight, we’re still just as excited for baby Rachel and baby Joseu!