Panda Plunge: Nonprofit invites residents to ‘take the plunge’ in honor of local girl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit organization is hosting a fundraiser in honor of a local girl who passed away from pediatric cancer.

Grab your favorite costumes, your friends, and join the “Kaylee’s Panda Plunge” event in Virginia Beach. The event is set for Saturday, December 4, at Little Island Park and Fishing Pier at Sandbridge beach.

“Kaylee’s Legocy,” a local nonprofit organization is aiming to raise $13,000 at the event and at least $100 before the big day.

December 4 would be Kaylee’s 13th birthday. She passed away from pediatric cancer and “Kaylee’s Legocy” helps collect legos and deliver them to sick children.