VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Oxford Houses of Virginia hosted an Overdose Awareness Walk in Virginia Beach this weekend.

The walk took place on September 17 at 10 a.m. off of 21st Street. According to the Oxford Houses of Virginia, the event was free and all of the proceeds from the walk when to funding new members in the eastern region Oxford Homes.









Participants in the walk were also able to enjoy speakers and a visit from the Overdose Awareness Simi Truck.

If you couldn’t make it to the event, but would still like to donate, visit the Oxford Houses of Virginia website.