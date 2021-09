The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center is looking for the owner of a dog that was hit by a car Tuesday morning.

The center says the crash was at Providence Road and Westport Place.

The dog is a male and had no collar or microchip.

The center shared another photo of the dog about an hour after their original post, which shows the dog resting with multiple cuts.

Anyone with information should call the center at (757) 385-4444.