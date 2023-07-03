VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The owner of the West Beach Tavern in Virginia Beach was arrested Saturday, according to police.

VBPD says Shani Yourman was arrested and was charged with maintaining a common nuisance, selling alcoholic beverages with a license, allowing alcohol on premises without a license, permitting drinking of alcohol without a license, and maintaining a disorderly business.

Shani Yourman (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach City Jail)

