Owner of Jungle Golf in Virginia Beach dies after battle with COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A well-known small business owner in Virginia Beach has lost his battle with coronavirus.

Preston Midgett, the owner of Jungle Golf at the Oceanfront, passed away at the age of 61.

His wife wrote in an online post that he was taken off of life support Monday night at a hospital in Charlottesville.

Their daughter Tara told WAVY News on Tuesday, “My father passed away peacefully last night wrapped in love by our family and friends.”

Kim Midgett had been posting a daily journal online since December describing her husband’s struggles and asking for prayers.

10 On Your Side previously reported about the dozens of Virginia Beach businesses that had rallied for Midgett, posting signs rooting for his recovery.

He was a father of two and a longtime leader in the resort area community.

WAVY News 10’s Tamara Scott will have much more on Preston Midgett’s life and legacy tonight, beginning at 4.